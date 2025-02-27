Meta considers standalone app for Instagram Reels

Instagram is reportedly considering launching a standalone app for Reels, according to a report by The Information. The move, discussed by Instagram chief Adam Mosseri with staff, suggests the platform is exploring new ways to expand its short-form video offering.

The proposed app would open to a full-screen, scrolling display of short-form videos, similar to TikTok. This comes as Reels, Meta's fastest-growing content type, has been extended to three minutes, potentially offering a wider range of content to justify a dedicated platform.

The initiative, internally referred to as 'Project Ray', aims to strengthen Instagram's short-form video ecosystem. According to The Information, the project includes efforts to enhance content recommendations for new users, particularly in the United States, and boost the distribution of longer, three-minute Reels.

Reels currently generate over 200 billion daily views across Facebook and Instagram. Meta's shift to AI-recommended content has also played a role in this growth, with more than 50% of Instagram feed posts now curated by the platform's AI system rather than user-selected profiles.

Mosseri has previously highlighted the shift in user behaviour, noting that while fewer posts are being shared to feeds, more content is being shared through Stories and direct messages. This shift raises questions about the impact a standalone Reels app could have on Instagram's engagement.

The move aligns with Meta's broader strategy to compete with TikTok, particularly as the Chinese-owned app faces regulatory scrutiny in the United States. However, it remains uncertain whether Meta will proceed with the plan or focus on integrating Reels further within Instagram.

As internal discussions continue, the potential launch of a separate Reels app could signal a new phase in Meta's short-form video strategy, with implications for both user engagement and platform dynamics.