Meta debuts its AI chatbot across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger in India & Africa

Meta has confirmed its ongoing testing of Meta AI, a chatbot powered by a large language model, with users of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger in India and parts of Africa, as reported by TechCrunch. This move reflects Meta's strategy to leverage the extensive user bases across its various apps to expand its AI offerings.

The social media giant has been working diligently to introduce more AI services following significant AI advancements by other major tech players like OpenAI. The recent appearance of the Meta AI chatbot in India, where users have taken note, underscores the country's significance as a market for the company. With over 500 million Facebook and WhatsApp users, India stands as Meta's largest single market.

In September 2023, Meta introduced Meta AI, a chatbot that can answer questions directly in chats and create lifelike images from text descriptions. It seems to also help with searches on Instagram.

Instagram and WhatsApp, with their global user base boasting billions of monthly active users, offer Meta an opportunity to expand its AI offerings. By incorporating Meta AI into WhatsApp and Instagram, the parent company Facebook can introduce its advanced language model and image generation capabilities to a vast audience, potentially surpassing the reach of its competitors.

Earlier this week, the company confirmed plans to launch Llama 3, the upcoming iteration of its open-source large language model, within the coming month.