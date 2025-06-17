Reddit adds conversation summaries to ads, bets on user-driven proof

Reddit has introduced a set of new features aimed at enhancing how marketers understand and engage with its platform. The updates include AI-powered community insight tools under the umbrella of Reddit Community Intelligence, and a new ad format titled Conversation Summary Add-ons, both currently in limited testing.

The insights tool builds on Reddit Pro, launched last year, and turns Reddit’s archive of 22 billion posts and comments into structured data. It allows marketers to explore trends and public sentiment through four main query types:

Explore Anything: Keyword-based search with filters for region and time.

Compare Anything: Trend analysis using cross-matched related terms.

Understand a Cultural Moment: Insights into major events and seasonal conversations.

Map a Purchase Journey: Tracking how users refer to subreddit discussions during product research.

According to Reddit, “Reddit Community Intelligence™ is the collective knowledge from the billions of human conversations across Reddit,” offering unmatched access to grassroots perspectives.

The Reddit Insights dashboard also includes AI-generated topic summaries and community breakdowns, giving brands a clearer picture of where and how their products or topics are being discussed.

In addition, Reddit is trialing Conversation Summary Add-ons, an advertising feature that appends Reddit user posts and summaries below brand ads. These summaries aim to offer “built-in social proof” and drive higher user engagement. Reddit says early tests showed a 19% increase in clickthrough rates compared to standard image ads.

While potentially impactful, the add-on carries risks, namely, the challenge of ensuring only positive user posts are highlighted. Still, Reddit appears confident in the accuracy of its systems, suggesting that the feature can bolster both ad relevance and brand trust.

Both tools are currently available to select partners in testing, with a wider rollout expected in the near future.