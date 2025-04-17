Snapchat study shows happiness boosts ad engagement

Snapchat has released findings from a new study conducted in partnership with IPG Mediahub and Amplified Intelligence, highlighting the role of emotional response, specifically happiness, in driving advertising engagement across social media platforms.

The research utilised eye-tracking technology and machine learning-based emotional detection to analyse user reactions to advertising content. A total of 4,000 participants across five countries, namely the United States, United Kingdom, France, Saudi Arabia, and Australia, were shown four different ads each from Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. The study involved 7,600 total ad views and tested campaigns from 14 brands.

Snapchat reported that ads which generated higher levels of happiness correlated strongly with increased user attention and long-term brand lift on the platform.

“The difference in happiness levels between creatives with the highest amount of attention compared to those with the lowest amount of attention was over 10 times for Snap,” the platform said, adding that the relationship was “more muted” on other platforms, though still positive.

Snapchat attributed the results to the nature of its user base, noting that people primarily use the app to foster joyful connections with friends and family. The company suggests that emotional resonance—particularly with themes related to personal security, anticipation, and belonging—can significantly influence ad effectiveness.

The study further identified several characteristics common to high-performing ads on Snapchat, including the use of sound, strong brand presence, storytelling elements, and bright colours. These features were shown to contribute to higher levels of reported happiness among viewers.

Snap said it would continue to explore the emotional dimensions of digital advertising in an effort to improve campaign impact across its platform.