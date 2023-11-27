Snapchat is testing an ad-free subscription plan

Snapchat is reportedly exploring the introduction of a new subscription plan that eliminates ads. The platform has already rolled out Snapchat Plus, a subscription tier that entices users with the promise of an ad-free service.

The ad-free subscription plan is said to be in the testing phase, although reports from a few months ago suggested that users in Norway already had access to this feature. The new subscription plan aims to remove ads from stories and Lens ads, while some sponsored ads may still be present.

Currently, the ad-free subscription plan for Snapchat Plus is not available in major regions like the US or Canada. Despite having a Snapchat Plus subscription priced at AUD 5.99, users might still encounter ads on the platform, leading to speculation that a separate ad-free subscription plan may be required. However, there is no official confirmation on this matter yet.

Similar to platforms like YouTube or X, the platform is contemplating the possibility of charging users for an ad-free experience. However, there is no confirmation of when this feature will be globally introduced. Currently, it is believed that the platform is in the testing phase for the ad-free experience.