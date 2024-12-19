Taj Mahal Tea pays tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain in a heartfelt print ad

India is still mourning the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the tabla virtuoso whose mastery of rhythm and melody captivated audiences worldwide. Hussain, celebrated for his magnanimous contributions to Indian classical music, became a household name through his association with the iconic Taj Mahal Tea advertisement in the late 1980s.

To honour his legacy, Taj Mahal Tea has released a full-page advertisement in the Times of India, paying tribute to the maestro. The ad harks back to the timeless Wah Taj! campaign, which not only showcased Hussain’s incredible tabla skills but also celebrated the excellence of Indian tea. Today, the brand has acknowledged that Hussain was the face most associated with Taj Mahal Tea, crediting him for shaping its identity and legacy.

The original campaign, conceptualised by Hindustan Thompson Associates (now Wunderman Thompson), was a defining moment in Indian advertising. Against the majestic backdrop of the Taj Mahal, the commercial featured Hussain’s dynamic tabla performance, accompanied by the iconic tagline, Wah Ustad, Wah! Arre huzoor, Wah Taj boliye! This tagline seamlessly tied the themes of mastery and precision to both Hussain's artistry and the meticulous tea-blending process of Taj Mahal Tea.

The campaign's creative team, led by strategic planner Dhiren Chadda, along with KS Chakravarthy (Chax) and KV Sridhar (Pops), infused the advertisement with a unique blend of Indianness and sophistication. Reflecting on the ad, Sridhar once shared a memorable moment from the shoot when Hussain spontaneously played “Happy Birthday” for Chax. “If we enjoy doing it, people will enjoy watching it,” Sridhar recalled about the collaborative process.

Hussain's collaboration with the brand not only cemented his place in popular culture but also brought Indian classical music to a wider audience. In one version of the campaign, he performed alongside young tabla prodigy Aditya Kalyanpur, creating a musical dialogue that resonated deeply with viewers. Kalyanpur, who was just eight years old at the time, later remarked how the ad helped elevate the appreciation of classical music while boosting tea sales significantly.

The Wah Taj! campaign aired during the transformative era of Indian advertising in the early 1990s, as cable television expanded into homes across the country. This strategic timing amplified the ad’s reach, further solidifying Hussain's fame and linking his artistry indelibly with the brand.