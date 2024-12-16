Wah Taj, Wah Ustad: Remembering Zakir Hussain, face behind the iconic ad

The news of Zakir Hussain's passing came to us after much uncertainty, with confusion clouding the facts. But the truth, as difficult as it is to accept, is now confirmed, the maestro left us at the age of 73, succumbing to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco. Hussain, a legend of Indian classical music, was revered not only for his unparalleled skill on the tabla but also for bringing this deeply rooted tradition to the global stage. His passing marks the end of an era in music, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire for generations.

My introduction to his genius, however, was more personal. I vividly recall my father showing me a video of Hussain, his face alight with joy, as he played a rhythmic sequence mimicking the sound of galloping horses. It was mesmerising, each beat seemed alive, a perfect harmony of technique and emotion. His mastery was captivating, but what struck me most was the sheer delight he exuded, as if the tabla was an inseparable part of his being. That performance didn’t just showcase his virtuosity, it revealed the essence of why he was the Ustad.

Zakir Hussain, a child prodigy and the foremost disciple of his father, Ustad Allarakha, Hussain began performing professionally at 12 and gained international acclaim by 18. His artistry included solo performances, collaborations with India’s classical musicians, and groundbreaking efforts to bridge North and South Indian music traditions.

Late Ustad Allarakha and Zakir Hussain

Hussain was associated with iconic collaborations such as Shakti, Masters of Percussion, Planet Drum, and Tabla Beat Science, among others, working alongside renowned artists like Mickey Hart, Herbie Hancock, and Béla Fleck. His achievements as a composer were equally significant, with works including the first-ever concerto for tabla and orchestra, premiered in 2015 and performed globally.

The original quartet of Shakti (right to left): Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, L. Shankar, and Vikku Vinayakram

Zakir Hussain receives 3 Grammys at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards

Over his career, Hussain received numerous honours, including the Padma Vibhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, and the Kyoto Prize. He also became the first Indian musician to win three Grammy Awards simultaneously in 2024. As an educator, he taught at institutions like Princeton and Stanford and held workshops for decades in the San Francisco Bay Area. Founder of Moment Records and a recipient of SFJazz’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Hussain’s legacy extends beyond performance, marking him as one of the most influential musicians of our time.

When the Ustaad said, Wah Taj!

Hussain became a household name for many Indians through his appearance in the iconic Taj Mahal Tea advertisement from the late 1980s. The ad, which featured his tabla skills and the memorable tagline Wah Ustad nahi, wah Taj boliye, introduced him to a wider audience and connected his artistry with the brand’s pursuit of perfection.

The conceptualisation of the Wah Taj! campaign for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea was driven by Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA) in the late 1980s. The campaign’s strategic direction was led by Dhiren Chadda, the strategic planner, who aimed to craft a message appealing to India's middle class while maintaining a sense of exclusivity. The creative charge was taken on by KS Chakravarthy (Chax) and KV Sridhar, known as Pops, who infused the idea with a blend of refinement and Indianness.

Filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of the Taj Mahal, the Taj Mahal Tea commercial featured Hussain’s dynamic tabla performance, seamlessly blending the maestro’s artistry with the brand’s message of perfection. The ad’s portrayal of Hussain’s energetic playing, complete with head movements and his spontaneous smile, added a human touch that captivated audiences. The voiceover, Wah Ustad, wah!, was met with Arre huzoor, wah Taj boliye!, tying the themes of mastery and excellence not just to Hussain’s skill but to the meticulous tea-blending process of Taj Mahal Tea.

The campaign's impact extended beyond the ad itself. Featuring both Zakir Hussain and young tabla prodigy Aditya Kalyanpur in a musical standoff, one version of the ad led to the now-iconic Wah Taj! phrase. Kalyanpur, who was just 8 years old at the time, recalled that the ad helped elevate Indian classical music to a vast audience while also driving significant sales of the tea.

The campaign, airing in the early 1990s, was released during a transformative period for Indian advertising, with cable television making inroads into Indian homes. This timing amplified the impact of the ad, helping to cement Hussain's fame across the country. The campaign's concept was carried forward with other classical musicians, such as Pt. Niladri Kumar and Pt. Rahul Sharma, further embedding the brand’s connection to Indian classical music.

In a previous interview while talking to the media, KV Sridhar, aka POPS, reminisced about filming the ad with Hussain. He recalled a heartwarming moment when Hussain played "Happy Birthday" for Chax during the shoot. Reflecting on the process, POPS mentioned, "If we enjoy doing it, people will enjoy watching it." Following Hussain's passing, POPS expressed his heartfelt condolences on LinkedIn, sharing that the maestro is "dearly missed."

Recently, Hussain made an appearance in the movie 'Monkey Man'.

In his final Instagram post, Ustad Zakir Hussain offered one last view of the world through his eyes. In the video, he shares his deep appreciation for the leaves gently swaying in the breeze and the rich colours of fall, immersed in the peace that these simple moments provide.

As the rhythm of his tabla comes to a halt, the world is left with his music and wisdom, inspiring millions. Yet, even as his legacy endures, there will always be only one Zakir Hussain, a maestro non pareil, whose presence in both music and life will be forever cherished.