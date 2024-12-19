Threads introduces media sharing with creator credit

Threads has introduced a new feature allowing users to share media while crediting the original creator. The update enables users to repost images or videos from other posts, with the creator’s username displayed in the top-left corner of the shared media. A separate re-share count specific to the media will also be visible.

Users can activate the feature by long-pressing on the media or tapping the repost icon and selecting the 'use media' option to create a post using the content. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced the feature in a Threads post.

Creators have the option to disable sharing of their content through platform settings, though this restriction applies only to future posts and cannot be retroactively enforced on previously uploaded material.

The feature is designed to promote respectful sharing practices and provide an alternative to unauthorised reposting. Metrics for shared content will remain tied to the original creator’s post, while re-sharers also gain visibility for their contributions.

The update has the potential to establish a new norm within the platform’s ecosystem, encouraging users to credit creators appropriately. In cases of unauthorised sharing, users may feel compelled to call out such behaviour and advocate for adherence to the platform’s sharing guidelines.

Image - @theahmedghanem on Threads

The feature does not address the issue of media being shared from other platforms but is viewed as a step toward fostering ethical content sharing practices within the platform.

Threads, which Meta reports has reached 300 million monthly active users, continues to roll out frequent updates to compete with established platforms. While it remains behind X (formerly Twitter), which has roughly double the user base, Threads’ rapid growth within 18 months stands out.