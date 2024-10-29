Threads launches mobile analytics for real-time performance tracking

Meta’s Threads app has introduced a new mobile analytics feature, enabling users to monitor their performance more conveniently on iOS and Android devices. The feature, accessible through a chart icon at the top right of user profiles, provides insight into post interactions, audience demographics, and engagement metrics, aligning with the desktop analytics launched in August.

The mobile analytics tool offers data on post views, likes, replies, re-posts, and quotes, categorised by follower and non-follower activity. Additionally, users can view audience breakdowns by location, age, and gender, with data available for review within a customisable date range of 7 to 90 days.

The platform has been gaining traction, reaching 200 million monthly active users according to Meta’s latest report. Recent controversies on X, including its restriction in Brazil and changes to its blocking feature, may have bolstered the platforms’ user base. While Threads’ design contrasts with the real-time news focus of X, its user growth could make it an increasingly viable platform for social media marketing.

The mobile analytics is now rolling out to users on iOS and Android, aiming to support enhanced app engagement for individuals and brands alike.

