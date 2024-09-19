Threads now supports up to 20 photos or videos per post

Threads is now aligning with Instagram by allowing users to include up to 20 photos or videos in a single update. This update mirrors Instagram’s recent expansion of its carousel posts to 20 frames, though the microblogging platform does not feature carousels in the traditional sense. Instead, Threads now supports multiple images or videos in one update, offering increased flexibility for users.

The official account of the platform posted the new feature.

This change facilitates easier cross posting from Instagram, as both platforms now support similar content formats. The update aims to enhance content flow within Threads, potentially increasing user engagement and posting activity. The feature is available in the latest version of the Threads app.