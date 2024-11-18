Threads tests custom feeds

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that Threads is testing a new feature allowing users to create custom feeds for specific profiles or topics. This will make it easier to follow interests like a favourite sports team or tech updates.

The feature is similar to one introduced by Bluesky last year. As Bluesky gains users, Threads faces growing competition, making this addition timely.

Here’s how to create and manage custom feeds on Threads:

To create a new feed: Search for a topic, tap the three-dot menu, and select “Create new feed.” Alternatively, tap the three-dot menu on a profile and choose “Add to feed.” To add to an existing feed: Use the same three-dot menu options and select “Add to feed.” To switch between feeds: Pull down on the home screen to toggle between For You, Following, and custom feeds.