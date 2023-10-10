Threads to launch a Trending Topics feature

Meta is planning on launching a Trending Topics feature on Threads that will show the latest trending topics being discussed on the platform, in an effort to compete with X (Twitter).

A recent screenshot was shared mistakenly by a Threads employee revealing the forthcoming update which was noticed by a user on the platform.

Unlike X, however, the update doesn't seem to have categories like News, Sports, and Entertainment, or a personalized ‘For You’ list.

Threads has been Meta’s answer to X and has added many updates to remain toe-to-toe with the platform. Meta has added a web version, where users can see liked posts, chronological feeds, and more.

The combination of both search and trends helps make the Elon Musk-owned platform a go-to network for breaking news and timely conversations and debates and the Meta-owned platform seems to be competing through this update.

X is used extensively for news, but Threads doesn't seem to cater news to its users.

Threads has also taken out 'covid,' 'long covid,' 'vaccination,' and other words, like 'sex,' 'nude,' 'gore' and 'porn' from its search feature.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has stated that news is available on the app but the company is “trying to avoid over-promising and under-delivering to an incredibly powerful group.”