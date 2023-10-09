Users notice unlabelled ads on X that can't be blocked or reported

Users have noticed unlabelled ads on X that appear amidst posts that can’t be retweeted or liked and don’t even show who posted it, as reported by Mashable. Normally ads on the platform appear with the label of 'Ad' or 'Promoted'. Users have reported that these ads appear on their 'For You' feed on the app version. It is unclear whether they show up on the web version.

Several users have taken to the platform as they noticed the change.

This is new. A Twitter ad without an account attached that I can’t block or interact with. Glitch or trial balloon? pic.twitter.com/Nn05vJGkeb — I Hate My Favourite Teams (@CarcelMousineau) September 30, 2023

This ad format shows up with a written copy, photo, and a fake profile picture to make the ads look like an organic post. The ads are usually low resolution. When clicked anywhere near the ad or the profile picture, users reported being taken to a third-party website, with no way to block or report them.

Users can only distinguish the ads from regular posts by noticing the absence of a three-dot menu to choose ‘Not Interested’ or a time stamp.

Community Notes, a feature on X that lets users add context to dispel misinformation isn't applicable to these ads either.

Mashable reported that these ads are not visible on X’s ad campaign manager and are being provided by a third-party ad provider.

X has had issues with getting advertisers since Elon Musk took over and the platform has had trouble getting brands back. recently, the platform officially removed headlines from third-party links like news organizations and more to make the feed more 'aesthetic'.

Now that third-party clickbait-style ads have been showing up without any labels or headlines, it is a wonder where Musk plans on taking the platform next.