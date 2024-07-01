X enhances ad performance tracking with new dashboard features

X introduced updated account analytics features last month, and now it's set to launch enhanced ad analytics with better dashboards and metric overviews, simplifying the tracking of paid content performance.

The new ad analytics dashboard will feature large performance charts for easy viewing of ad performance. While the data itself isn't new, the presentation has been made more user-friendly with intuitive tabs and clickable links for expanding datasets, switching between campaigns, and tracking performance.

This update is a significant improvement for X advertisers. Despite a reduced number of advertisers, X hopes these updates will attract more ad partners and highlight its revamped ad serving system, which has been nearly completely rebuilt from Twitter's previous system.

However, X still faces challenges with brands concerned about potential brand risks, including ad placement next to offensive content and broader association with owner Elon Musk's controversial opinions shared on the app.

X claims its brand safety processes are solid and ad placement is not risky, despite third-party reports suggesting otherwise.

X remains dependent on ad revenue despite Musk's attempts to diversify, but fewer brands are willing to advertise on the platform. Significant growth might alleviate some concerns, but X has seen no user growth, staying at 250 million daily active users for nearly two years.

While X’s ad systems may be improving, attracting advertisers remains a challenge. The improved ad analytics dashboard is expected to launch soon.