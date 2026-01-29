X debuts BrandRanx to rank most discussed Super Bowl ads

X has announced a new feature aimed at tracking discussion around Super Bowl advertising on its platform.

“The ads everyone’s talking about are about to get ranked. Coming soon: X BrandRanx, a new digital experience powered by Grok and real-time X data - spotlighting the brands that win the biggest advertising moment of the year,” the platform said in a post.

The announcement comes as advertisers prepare for the Super Bowl, an event that often draws heightened attention from brands seeking visibility on television.

The tracker will rank Super Bowl advertisements based on mentions and engagement within the app, using real-time data.

A BrandRanx mini-site displays leaderboards of the most discussed Super Bowl campaigns so far. The rankings are based on conversations taking place on the platform.

While the platform’s role in shaping broader cultural conversation might have shifted in recent years, the rankings may still offer insight into which ads are resonating most with users on the platform during the Super Bowl period.