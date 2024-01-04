X briefly brought back headlines to link previews and removed it

X (previously Twitter) started showing headlines at the bottom of article link previews on January 2 with a small font. As per reports, multiple users and publications could see titles on link cards on the web. They also noted that some titles were cut off because of length limits.

This change has however been reverted within a day so it seems the full headlines aren’t rolling out widely just yet. Before the latest change was withdrawn, the reports showed that if a headline or title is too long, it gets cut off with an ellipsis, and the text is pretty small.

In November, Musk announced that the platform would show headlines on preview cards with URLs again. Musk has previously removed headlines from being visible to change the 'aesthetics' of the platform. Because of this, multiple publications had to alter the way they posted stories on X to adapt to headline removal. Users, on the other hand, had to click on the URL to read the title or the headline.





