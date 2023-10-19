X charges users $1 to post content for the Not a Bot subscription plan

X, formerly known as Twitter, will now charge users in New Zealand and the Philippines $1 per year to join the platform on its website. This is a new part of the Not a Bot subscription model, as explained by the platform on its support page.

The aim is to limit bots on the platform says X in its blog post, “This new program aims to defend against bots and spammers who attempt to manipulate the platform and disrupt the experience of other X users."

Users who opt out of paying will have access to only read-only actions such as reading posts, watching videos, and following accounts. X hasn't explained why the model is only for new people joining through the website and not the phone app.

Musk took to X saying this is the platform's attempt to fight bots without blocking users.

Correct, read for free, but $1/year to write. It’s the only way to fight bots without blocking real users.



This won’t stop bots completely, but it will be 1000X harder to manipulate the platform. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2023

Elon Musk has been planning on rolling out a minimum fee subscription model on X where users would have to pay to use the platform and that would be too expensive for bot accounts to pay. Currently, users in New Zealand and the Philippines will have to verify their accounts with their phone numbers as well.