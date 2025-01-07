X Premium sees growth in subscriber numbers

X’s efforts to get users to pay for its X Premium subscription might be paying off. During the lead-up to Christmas and Black Friday, the platform launched a 40% discount offer for X Premium. This was heavily promoted through unavoidable, full-screen ads within the app.
While some users might have found the ads intrusive, the strategy appears to have worked. According to app analytics provider AppFigures, there was a significant rise in X Premium subscriptions during this period.
It was estimated that X’s net revenue for November was $16.5 million, after deducting Apple and Google’s fees. This is reportedly the platform’s highest monthly revenue to date, up 27% from October, which was previously its best month.
The discounted offer and a new option to gift X Premium subscriptions helped boost subscriber numbers. AppFigures also noted that revenue levels have stayed higher than usual since November.
The growth wasn’t solely due to discounts. The platform saw a rise in October, most likely influenced by Elon Musk’s visibility before the U.S. election and Donald Trump’s subsequent election victory.
X is actively working to boost subscriptions further. It has been promoting its AI chatbot, Grok, across the platform, updating icons and integrating features wherever possible.
Initially available only to X Premium users, Grok is now accessible to all users in a limited capacity. However, X hopes the full-featured version of Grok will encourage more users to upgrade to Premium.
While X Premium still represents a small percentage of the platform’s user base, these numbers indicate steady growth, reflecting the platform’s efforts to turn subscriptions into a more reliable revenue stream.