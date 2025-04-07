X introduces stricter guidelines for parody and fan profiles

After introducing “Parody Account” labels in December, X (formerly Twitter) is now taking further steps to make parody, commentary, and fan accounts more clearly identifiable. Starting April 10, such accounts must include a designated keyword—like “parody,” “fake,” “fan,” or “commentary”—at the beginning of their display names. Additionally, these accounts are not allowed to use the same profile pictures as the individuals or entities they mimic.

For example, a parody of Elon Musk would need to be named something like “Fake Elon Musk” or “Parody Elon Musk,” and the profile image must be noticeably different from Elon’s actual one. This naming requirement ensures the account type is visible even when names get cut off in feeds—unlike now, where labels at the end of a name (e.g. “Elon Musk (parody)”) might not display fully.

These new rules apply even if the account already uses X’s “Parody” label. The platform says these changes are meant to increase clarity and reduce confusion around impersonation.

That said, some of this confusion arguably stems from X's earlier decision to overhaul Twitter's original verification system. Previously, blue checkmarks were reserved for verified individuals and organisations, which made it easier to spot impersonators. Under Elon Musk’s leadership, verification was opened up to anyone willing to pay for X Premium, weakening the checkmark’s original purpose as a symbol of authenticity.

Despite efforts to add features like Grok AI and other perks, X Premium has only attracted about 1.3 million subscribers—just 0.22% of the platform’s claimed 600 million monthly active users. Still, it's a revenue source, and the new parody account rules are likely aimed at maintaining some level of order amid the broader changes.

These new rules officially take effect on April 10.