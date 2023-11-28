YouTube rolls out games for premium users

YouTube has come up with 37 mini-games that are built into the app (no need to download or install) for its Premium subscribers. YouTube tested these games in September with select users. YouTube sent out a notification to its Premium users, last week about the launch. These games are also called ‘Playables’ and can be played by users who opt-in on both mobile app and desktop. Premium users can access the games as ‘Playabales’ under the Explore tab.

The games available are simple crowd favorites like Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, and other arcade games. These games, however, might be temporary as they are available until March 28, 2024, according to YouTube Premium notification.

Great to see Phaser games as YouTube Playables. Worked flawlessly, nice integration (only tested on desktop) pic.twitter.com/hzuNHgWmV5 — threads.net/@photonstorming (@photonstorm) November 27, 2023

YouTube has also launched an AI chatbot feature for its Premium users. The video platform has increased its Premium plan by $2 and the additional features such as the Playables and AI chatbot might make subscribers stay.

Other companies such as Netflix and Meta have also tried integrating gaming into their apps due to the huge demand. Users can now directly upload their beta version of games on Facebook. Netflix has rolled out a few games on their mobile apps and want to expand to cloud games.