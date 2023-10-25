YouTube Music introduces custom AI-generated playlist art for users

YouTube users can now make their own AI playlist art, the company announced in a blog. The new experimental feature is rolling out for English language users in the United States. The company plans to bring the feature to additional regions and languages in the future.

Users can click on the default picture on a playlist to choose from themes such as travel, nature, landscape, fantasy, animals, and humour. After selecting a theme, users will be able to choose from a list of prompts. Once they have made their selections, they can click the “Create” button. They will then receive a series of AI-generated images that they can choose from. They can save the changes made to update their playlist art.

“The guided experience allows users to effortlessly explore from a range of visual themes and options to create one-of-a-kind cover art that expresses the uniqueness of your personal playlists.” the blog stated.

YouTube Music also plans to add favourite songs and artists on the Home tab to make it easier for users to select their favourite music. This goes in line with their recently added feature called ‘Samples’ which allows users to discover music through short-form video content.