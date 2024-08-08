YouTube unveils new Ad formats

YouTube has introduced several new ad formats aimed at enhancing user engagement. The new formats include Pause Ads, Branded QR Codes, and Stickers for Connected TV (CTV) and Shorts.

Pause Ads will display advertisements when users pause a video, offering a new way for brands to capture viewers' attention during these moments. Branded QR Codes will allow users to scan codes within ads to access additional content or special offers, bridging digital and physical interactions. Stickers will be used in YouTube Shorts to add interactive elements to short-form content, creating more engaging experiences for viewers.

These updates come as YouTube reports a significant increase in views on Connected TVs in India, which have quadrupled recently. This growth highlights the importance of adapting advertising strategies to fit the rising popularity of TV-based content consumption.

With these new features and the growing relevance of CTV, brands have new opportunities to connect with audiences in innovative ways.

As online video is the first handshake of Indians with the Internet, overcoming language barriers, YouTube’s growth in the country has been powered by the burgeoning creator ecosystem making it number one in reach and watchtime in India among ad-supported online video platforms in the country.

YouTube has also shared a host of insights about the opportunities for advertisers and marketers to engage with their audience and achieve their objectives. Recognising the growing importance of Shorts and Connected TV, YouTube unveiled a suite of new ad formats designed to enhance engagement and drive results for brands:

For Connected TV:

Pause ads for non-intrusive viewer engagement during content pauses on the big screen.

Branded QR codes that extend reach beyond YouTube to premium broadcasters on OTTs via DV360, offering a more interactive experience.

For Shorts:

Interactive stickers for Shorts ads elevate engagement and drive action directly within Shorts, utilizing existing assets.

Interactive gestures such as double-tap to like, swipe left for landing pages, and click-throughs to longer videos enhance viewer interaction.

Animated image ads automatically generated from existing images, deliver a seamless, native feel, showcasing relevant products.

These new ad formats will enable brands to harness the influence, cultural impact and interactive potential of Shorts and Connected TV, while catering to the evolving needs of advertisers.

Shekar Khosla, Vice President, Marketing, Google India, said, "YouTube is where India comes to connect, be entertained, and be inspired, regardless of whether it's a Connected TV screen or a mobile one. TV viewing in India has undergone a fundamental shift. We're committed to leading this change by providing the best Connected TV experience and creating ad formats that seamlessly connect marketers with their audiences, on any screen and any format. Every facet of India now finds expression on YouTube and it is decidedly the future of audience engagement.”