YouTube rolls out side-by-side ads for livestreams

YouTube is introducing a new ad format aimed at enhancing monetisation for livestream creators, with side-by-side mid-roll ads now available on eligible connected TV (CTV) and web broadcasts.

The new format minimises the main video playback window and displays the advertisement in a separate frame within the video player. While the livestream’s audio is muted during the ad, it resumes once the advertisement ends or is skipped.

In a statement, YouTube explained, “The ad will run alongside the livestream within the video player. The audio of the stream will be muted while the audio from the ad plays, then the video player will expand back, and the audio of the stream will be restored when the ad break has ended or the ad has been skipped.”

Though the format maintains visual continuity for viewers, the switch in audio remains a partial disruption. However, the company appears focused on balancing viewer experience with advertiser value and creator monetisation.

The move comes as livestreaming gains greater prominence across platforms. YouTube has been steadily investing in livestream features, including 'Jewels' a monetisation tool that allows viewers to purchase digital stickers during broadcasts. Streamers also recently gained the ability to take scheduled breaks mid-stream, with the platform increasingly promoting live content to users.

Livestreaming's growth trajectory is evident in recent figures. In the United States, over 163 million people watched influencer live streams in 2023. Meanwhile, TikTok reported that more than 100 million of its creators went live in 2024. The trend underlines growing viewer appetite for real-time content, which fosters a stronger sense of connection and supports social commerce.

YouTube’s new side-by-side ads aim to capitalise on this shift, offering advertisers new inventory while encouraging more creators to go live.

The format is currently available for livestreams broadcast in normal latency, with creators required to enable the “Let YouTube Decide” mid-roll setting to be eligible.