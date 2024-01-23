Ad volumes on Television grew by 22% during 2023: TAM AdEx report

TAM Media Research has unveiled its report titled, ‘2023 Television Advertising Recap: Unraveling the Year’. TAM AdEx monitors more than 600+ TV Channels, the report mainly focuses on understanding the advertising trends in comparison to the past five years, the monthly trends, top spenders across categories, advertisers and brands, co-branding ads associated with movies and celebrity endorsement on TV.

As per the report, ad volumes on Television grew by 22% during the year 2023 compared to 2019. May 2023 had the highest share of ad volumes of 9% for Television Advertising. The second quarter of 2023 saw a 5% growth compared to the first quarter, while the fourth quarter increased by 2% compared to the third quarter.

Amongst categories, the Food and Beverages sector topped with a 22% share of ad volumes followed by the Personal Care/Personal Hygiene Sector with 18% share. Banking/Finance/Investment was the only new entrant during in 2023 over 2022 with a 2% share of ad volumes.

During 2023, the Toilet Soaps and Toilet/Floor Cleaners categories retained their first and second positions with 7% and 4% ad volumes share over 2022.

The report also suggests that Hindustan Unilever retained its first position with a 17% share of ad volumes in 2023 over 2022. Five out of the Top 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser (India) and three brands were from HUL during this period. The top 10 advertisers together covered 46% of ad volume shares and Wipro was the only new entrant, securing 10th position compared to its 17th position previously.

Namkin among the categories saw the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 57%. 4.3 K+ exclusive advertisers were present during 2023 compared to 2022.

The top five channel genres accounted for more than 90% share of ad volumes during 2022-23. Regional channels dominate the ad volume shares during both 2022-23.

Co-branded advertising has garnered a lot of traction in the past few years. A brand and movie both form an alliance to work together, creating marketing synergy. During 2022, 735+ Hours of Co-Branding ad volumes with movies recorded on TV. In 2023, the movie ‘Bholaa’ partnered with the highest number of brands i.e. 12. ‘Shehzada’, ‘Fukrey 3’ and ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’ movie were associated with five Co-Brandings Ads.

You can read the full report below.