91.3% E-com brands failed to address the real customer pain points in their PDP content

ODN launched e-Commerce Content Analysis report. The report focuses on e-Commerce Brands Content across various marketplaces and 25 different categories comprising of Home and kitchen, Beauty and wellness, Apparel, Footwear, Grocery, Toys, Watches, Health and Personal care. The leading e-Commerce and Quick Commerce marketplaces analysed were Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy, Instamart, Bigbasket, Zepto, and more.

The report comes after an analysis on parameters like Titles, Bullet, Description, Images and Infographics, A+/RPD, Brand Store, Brand Story, Enriched Content etc. ODN has used tools like Helium 10, Nitti Gritti, and Amazon Brand Analytics to analyse the E-Commerce content of Brands.

Narinder Mahajan, CEO & Co-Founder, ODN, said, “ODN is making a concerted effort to assist retailers and e-commerce platforms in grasping the significance of using proper digital content, images, and videos to boost their sales. This report analyses the important factors to be considered by brands and platforms that will enable their sales growth.”

Based on the categories, the outcome is shared in the report.