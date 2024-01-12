Narendra Modi, Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt are top 5 Indian influencers of the week: Report

Comscore has released a weekly social media survey titled -- India Weekly Social Scorecard. The scorecard has a compilation of top 'trends' of the week, from all over the country, collected across various social media platforms.

Narendra Modi, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt were included in India's top five influencers of the week. PM Modi also made it to the 'Top Content of the Week' chart as well. Royal Challengers Bangalore ranked fourth in the 'Top brands of the week'. The scorecard also includes India's top sponsor and top sponsored brand of the week as well.

The survey lists information collected between 1 Jan - 7 Jan, 2024. Here is the rest of the chart names: