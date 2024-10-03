25% Indian mobile consumers plan to spend over Rs 50,000 this festive season: Report

Glance, has launched The Marketer’s Guide to India’s Festive Season. The report highlights key consumer trends and evolving shopping behaviours, offering insights that marketers and advertisers can leverage.

The report, based on a sample survey of mobile phone users in India, reveals that festive shopping remains strong, with 91% of respondents planning to make purchases. Over 77% respondents said they have increased their budgets compared to previous year while 25% have indicated a willingness to spend over ₹50,000. Mobile remains the preferred shopping platform for Indian consumers, with 43% of respondents planning to make purchases a few times a week and 11% shopping daily, according to the report. This year, 85% of respondents intend to use shopping apps during the festive season, up from 78% last year. The top five online shopping categories are clothing and accessories (87%), confectionery gift packs (64%), beauty products (61%), home décor (56%), and gadgets (53%).

While online shopping leads the way, offline and hybrid shopping still hold a notable share. Thirteen per cent of respondents prefer shopping exclusively in-store, while 50% favour hybrid shopping experiences, a slight decline from 54% last year. The top five categories for offline shopping are jewellery (67%), clothing and accessories (63%), confectionery gift packs (51%), home appliances (44%), and home décor (44%).

For the report, the platform conducted a survey of over 1,000 Indian mobile users to explore their festive spending intentions and preferences, identifying three distinct buyer personas. Experience seekers prioritise social connections and curated experiences, with 50% attracted to themed dining events and 37% driven by exclusive in-store activities. Convenience centric consumers focus on ease and efficiency, with 48% relying on quick-commerce platforms for last-minute purchases. Traditional enthusiasts emphasise rituals and culture, with 60% planning to dedicate time to home cleaning and decoration during the festive season.

Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, InMobi, said, “Glance’s strength lies in its ability to engage users directly from the lock screen, with 50% of our users accessing e-commerce apps, and nearly 30% Glance users turning to quick commerce apps daily. This makes the lock screen a powerful platform, offering brands a unique opportunity to provide direct product visibility, engage high intent audiences, and drive seamless conversions all without the user even unlocking their phone.”

“Our report provides valuable insights into creating impactful, hyper-personalised campaigns across multiple platforms and touchpoints, with a special focus on Glance’s Smart Lock Screen, helping brands connect with consumers from their first mobile interaction,” she added.