55% of Indians likely to engage with AI-generated influencers: Report

A new survey by YouGov reveals that public sentiment towards artificial intelligence remains more cautious than optimistic across 17 markets, with a significant share of respondents expressing apprehension about its growing role in daily life over the next decade.

The findings show that 22% of global respondents describe their outlook on AI as 'cautious,' outpacing the 16% who say they feel 'optimistic.' Markets such as Indonesia (34%), Poland (33%), and France (30%) reported the highest levels of caution, while France (27%), the United States (26%), and Great Britain (25%) registered the strongest concern.

In contrast, optimism is most pronounced in Hong Kong, where a third (33%) of respondents say they view AI’s rise positively. India (27%) and Indonesia (27%) also demonstrate comparatively high levels of optimism, while 7% of respondents globally report feeling “excited.”

The survey, conducted in December 2024, also examined attitudes toward AI-powered content and virtual influencers. While 26% of respondents believe AI tools help them discover new content, 32% remain unsure and 18% find such tools unhelpful.

Engagement with AI-generated influencers varies widely across regions. Around 23% of global respondents indicate they are likely to read, view or engage with content fronted by an AI-generated personality. India (55%) and the UAE (51%) recorded the highest levels of interest, followed by Indonesia (48%) and Hong Kong (40%).

In contrast, markets including Great Britain, Denmark and the United States showed the lowest engagement levels at just 11%, with a higher proportion of respondents in these countries stating they are unlikely to interact with AI-generated influencers.

These insights arrive at a time when AI integration continues to reshape marketing, media, and content strategies. For brands and advertisers, the regional nuances in AI perception may inform how campaigns involving generative technology or synthetic influencers are received across audiences.

YouGov conducted the survey across markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East. The data provides a snapshot of public sentiment as companies across sectors ramp up investment in AI-driven innovation.