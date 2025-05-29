62% of global shoppers demand personalised ads: Meta Report

With a surge in cross-border shopping reshaping global retail, Meta has released a new playbook aimed at helping Indian businesses expand their international footprint using digital tools and personalised advertising. Titled 'Grow Your Exports: A Guide to Cross-Border Business Growth,' the report compiles key insights into the evolving habits of global shoppers and outlines how brands can scale beyond borders.

According to a Meta-commissioned study conducted by Kantar, nearly half of the 14,591 surveyed consumers had made a cross-border purchase in the past six months. Among them, 71% expressed a willingness to try new brands discovered online, and 72% indicated that a good promotion could entice them to switch.

The report highlights growing consumer expectations around convenience, customisation, and entertainment. It notes that 62% of cross-border shoppers prefer personalised experiences, while 61% value relevant product recommendations. Social commerce is also a factor, with 40% influenced by recommendations from their network and 31% discovering new brands via influencers.

“At Meta, we believe that cross-border business is a powerful driver of economic growth and opportunity,” said Gaurav Jeet Singh, Director, Agency and VC Partnerships for Meta in India. “Our platforms are designed to help businesses of all sizes reach new customers and markets around the world, and grow their presence on the global stage. Our platforms and tools, such as AI, Business Messaging, and Reels, are empowering Indian businesses to seamlessly connect with customers across the globe. By leveraging our solutions, businesses can target the right audience, build trust through personalised customer solutions, and showcase their products in a visually engaging way.”

The study also found that 57% of global shoppers are now making more unplanned purchases, spurred by more engaging and accessible digital shopping experiences. To capitalise on this trend, the playbook advises brands to focus on seamless discovery and frictionless paths to checkout.

Meta’s AI-powered Advantage+ sales campaigns are positioned as a tool to deliver personalised content at scale. These systems help brands optimise creative assets and audience targeting.

“Meta is the platform of choice for discovering brands and driving performance,” said Rikki Agarwal, Co-Founder, Blink Digital. “With over $200M in ad spends from India to global markets for Blink Digital, we’ve seen firsthand how borderless ambition meets measurable performance. This playbook captures those hard-won insights, some already powering case studies across industries, and invites more brands to test, learn, and scale beyond boundaries.”

Bid multipliers were also cited as a useful tool for testing new demographics and reallocating budgets more efficiently.

“Bid multipliers are a great tool for testing new demographics and prioritising spend towards more profitable audiences. We’ve seen a significant impact on our business by shifting budgets away from low-performing segments and maximising returns from high-value ones,” said Andrew Squillace, Chief Marketing Officer, Muddy Mat.

Influencer marketing continues to play a significant role in brand discovery and trust-building. The study notes that 40% of shoppers are influenced by recommendations from friends or family, with creators providing a bridge to credibility for lesser-known brands.

“Meta has consistently gone beyond being just a platform, they’ve been a true enabler of global success for businesses,” said Suneil Chawla, Co-founder, Social Beat. “Their latest playbook is a goldmine of insights, offering a clear path for brands ready to scale internationally. At Social Beat, we’re excited to bring this to life for our clients and accelerate their journey into global markets.”

Immersive experiences, including AR-powered product demos and interactive shopping formats, are also shaping consumer expectations. According to the study, 41% of shoppers are already using AR to explore products more deeply before making a purchase.

As global e-commerce continues to evolve, the playbook positions Meta’s suite of tools, including AI solutions, short-form video, and messaging, as vital components in helping brands adapt. With more consumers browsing internationally, Indian businesses are being encouraged to think beyond borders and embrace the global digital marketplace.