65% of GenZ encounter news incidentally while scrolling online: Report

Google has released a research report in partnership with Kantar (a marketing data and analytics company) titled 'Bridging the Gap: Reimagining News for GenZ'. The report noted how GenZ engages with the news. Based on a survey of over 4000 respondents aged 15 to 28 across 40 markets and eight language clusters, the report outlines how this generation is reshaping news discovery, preferences and trust dynamics.

GenZ, which accounts for 16% of urban India’s population, is also its most digitally connected group, with 87% using the internet, much higher than the urban average of 75% according to a report by Kantar.

The report notes a major shift in how news is accessed, 65% of GenZ encounter news incidentally while scrolling online. Social media (91%) and video platforms (88%) have become their primary sources of news. It revealed a shift from traditional news media to visually engaging, emotionally resonant and interactive content.

Biswapriya Bhattacharjee, Director, B2B & Technology, Insight Division at Kantar, said, “GenZ expects news to be credible, but also emotionally resonant, visually engaging, and deeply relevant to their everyday lives. This generation, which is 86 million strong, isn’t just consuming news, they’re curating their own experience of it.”

While 48% of the generation follow civic or niche creators, only 43% follow traditional news organisations. Yet when it comes to trust, legacy media holds an edge: 47% trust traditional news outlets, compared to 38% for civic creators and 39% for niche creators.

The report stated that content framed through a ‘what’s in it for me?’ lens on issues like employment, safety, health and finance resonates more. They also value content that is shareable, remixable and interactive.

The generation is using generative AI to enhance their news experience. About 84% reported using AI tools to make sense of news. Their top uses include quick answers (43%), simplifying complex topics (38%) and translation (36%), the report noted.

Language preferences also vary by format. While 42% prefer English for reading, over half of GenZ respondents prefer local languages for audio (57%) and video (56%) content. Reasons cited include ease of understanding (62%), ease of sharing with friends and family (62%) and a stronger emotional connection (55%).

Durga Raghunath, Head of News Partnerships, Google India, said, “GenZ is actively shaping culture and conversation, presenting a powerful new dynamic for news organizations. The study underscores that to genuinely connect with this audience, it is critical to adapt storytelling and formats to be native to their digital lives.”