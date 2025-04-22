67% of Indians now trust influencer recommendations over traditional ads: Report

Kantar has released The Influencer Playbook, a norm-based research report designed to evaluate influencer marketing campaigns in comparison with other digital advertising formats. The report provides data-driven insights into campaign effectiveness and offers benchmarks against influencer peer groups.

As influencer marketing continues to draw increased investment and scrutiny, the report aims to assist brands in assessing creative execution and understanding how influencer content performs across formats. The findings are based on consumer preferences and highlight strategies that contribute to successful influencer campaigns.





Kantar Influencer Playbook- Highlights:





67% Indians trust influencer recommendations over traditional advertisements. A further 26% also prefer influencer recommendations but remain cautious and do not trust them blindly.











Influencer content, along with ecommerce and online display ads currently represent the most equitable online media channels in India:









Influencer content outperforms digital ads in driving lower and mid-funnel metrics, with higher brand favourability (15% vs 12%), brand attributes (11% vs 9%), and purchase intent (10% vs 9%).









Influencer ads outperform other digital ad formats in driving short-term sales with a 57% chance of driving immediate impact but are less effective in building long-term brand equity.











Commenting on the report, Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director & Chief Client Officer- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said “In today's dynamic digital landscape, influencer marketing stands out as a powerful force as more than two-third of Indians trust influencer recommendations over traditional advertisements. Hence, understanding the elements that drive its success is paramount. The Influencer Playbook provides a framework to evaluate and benchmark influencer content, providing brands with the tools to craft high-impact content that drives both immediate action and long-term brand affinity.”

Prasanna Kumar, Regional Creative Lead, Insights Division, Kantar added, “Understanding the differences and similarities between impactful digital advertisements and influencer content has been a fascinating experience. Influencer content works in a surprisingly direct manner, making the brand personally relevant to consumers without the overengineered marketing speak.”



