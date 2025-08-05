76% of Gen Z avoid ads, while 60% buy from brands that reflect their values: Report

A global study by Snapchat and BBDO NY reveals that 76% of Gen Z actively avoid ads, underlining a growing disconnect between brands and the world’s most diverse generation. According to the platform, this gap could prove costly, as Gen Z’s spending power is projected to hit $12 trillion globally by 2030. The research, conducted across six countries and 6,000 Gen Z respondents (aged 13-27), identifies key insights that challenge prevailing stereotypes and offer direction for more meaningful brand engagement.

The key findings of the study included, Gen Z values impact over wealth. 70% assign higher status to figures advocating for global causes, while 59% devalue those flaunting wealth online. 60% only buy from brands that reflect their personal values. Gen Z is not a monolith. While sustainability is widely supported, values differ by region. Countering the ‘lazy’ stereotype, 69% value hard work and multiple income streams. 38% have recently placed greater importance on discipline. While only 37% associate legacy brands with cultural relevance, nearly 50% are open to these brands if they engage authentically. 65% prefer brand content created by creators over traditional ads.

The platform’s report suggests, “A misunderstood generation that is often thought of as one cohesive unit, Gen Z wants to be seen as more than just their age bracket. Brands need to understand the differences within this generation and pull back from current misconceptions to truly connect. When speaking to Gen Z, brands must remember to flex impact, align values to drive outcomes, understand complexities, embody the ambition of Gen Z, and lead with innovation.”