78% of Indian Gen Z seek online safety support: Report

To mark Safer Internet Day, observed annually on Feb 11th, Snap Inc. has released key insights from the third edition of its Digital Well-Being Index (DWBI), part of a broader effort to understand and enhance the digital experiences of young people. DWBI assesses the psychological well-being of Gen Z users across platforms, including the well-being of teens (13-17), young adults (18-24), and parents of teens (13-19) through sentiment statements based on the PERNA model: Positive Emotion, Engagement, Relationships, Negative Emotion, and Achievement.

This comprehensive online survey, conducted with over 9,000 respondents across six countries – India, Australia, France, Germany, the UK, and the US, reaffirms India's leadership in digital well-being for the third consecutive year. India has achieved an impressive score of 67, reflecting a culture of support and trust between parents and teenagers, which are crucial elements for a safer online environment.

India demonstrates a strong commitment to online safety. A significant 78% of Gen Zers sought support from others, up from 65% in 2023, demonstrating strong community resilience. Parents also demonstrated increased engagement, with 70% consistently checking in with their teens about online safety, up from 62% in 2023, making India the country to report the highest level of parental engagement compared to the others surveyed. While Snap commissions the research, results cover Gen Z teens’ and young adults’ experiences across platforms and devices with no specific focus on Snapchat.

This year’s findings also reveal a concerning rise in online risks globally, underscoring the widespread nature of these challenges across the internet, and how u-18s in India experience it. Indian Gen Zers face the highest rates of being targeted for sextortion at 71%, with 55% falling victim. Alarmingly, 77% of Indian Gen Zers reported losing control of shared intimate imagery, with a staggering 80% of these individuals being minors aged 13-17. Additionally, 60% reported being targets of grooming, with 56% of those being minors. Grooming is defined as the process by which an adult or older teen uses technology to build an emotional connection with a child for the purpose of sexual abuse.

The findings also highlight a critical need to address misconceptions surrounding the legality of sexual imagery involving minors. 52% of respondents in India mistakenly believed it was legal not to report seeing such images online, the highest among the surveyed countries; 36% thought it was legal to share and view such images, and 39% believed it was legal to retain or store them online.

Commenting on the third edition of Snap's Digital Well-Being Index, Uthara Ganesh, Head of Public Policy, India and South Asia, Snap Inc., said, “This year's findings underscore the growing significance of open dialogue and support between Indian teens and their parents in creating safer online experiences. This positive evolution in the digital parent-teen dynamic is crucial for navigating an increasingly complex online landscape. At the same time, the rise in threats like sextortion and grooming highlight the need for continued efforts across the digital ecosystem to respond to a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Understanding these risks is critical in shaping the protections young people need. At Snap, we are committed to using these insights to refine our safety features, including Family Center, which empowers parents with tools to oversee their teens’ online experiences while respecting their privacy.”

India’s positive online landscape shines through in several key findings. The country leads with the highest percentage of respondents flourishing and thriving – a combined 71% (16% flourishing and 55% thriving) – indicating that young Indians are navigating their online experiences exceptionally well. This strong showing surpasses other surveyed nations, including the US (62%), Australia (55%), and the UK (54%). India also boasts the strongest support networks, possessing the highest number of "support assets" for young people at 9 to 12 per respondent. These support assets, such as family members and educators, provide crucial guidance and encouragement. Furthermore, Indian respondents expressed the highest satisfaction with their online lives at 58%, followed by the US (53%) and the UK (42%).

Learning from the results

These findings inform Snap's ongoing efforts to enhance digital well-being. Features like Snapchat's Family Center, which offers parental tools while prioritising teen privacy, are continuously being refined based on user feedback and evolving online safety needs.

In response to feedback from child safety advocates, content controls within Family Center are now set to 'on' by default for new users. Recent updates also empower parents to disable My AI. Snapchat's AI-powered chatbot, from engaging with their teens and enhance visibility into their teens' safety settings.

As Snap continues its commitment to fostering a safer digital environment for young users in India and beyond, these findings serve as a critical reminder of both progress made and challenges that lie ahead in ensuring online safety for future generations.