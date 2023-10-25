Advertisers grew by 14% in ICC World Cup 2023 compared to 2019: Report

TAM AdEx report has been released based on the first 15 matches of ICC WC23 and for all the channels on which matches are telecasted. As per the report, ICC World Cup'23 witnessed an indexed growth of 28% from the first 15 matches in terms of average ad volumes per match compared to ICC World Cup'19.

The report revealed that among Advertisers, Vini Product & FX Mart were the only common advertisers between ICC World Cup'23 and ICC World Cup'19. The top 5 advertisers collectively added 33% share of ad volumes during ICC World Cup'23.

As per the report 40+ new categories and 150+ new brands have advertised in 15 matches of ICC World Cup'23 compared to the same number of matches in ICC World Cup'19 and among the 150+ new brands, 'Bharat Petroleum MAK' was the leading brand followed by 'Fogg Oud Extreme'.