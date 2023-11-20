AR, content creators and social media boosting beauty and fashion purchases in India: Report

Meta has today unveiled key consumer behavior findings from two studies focused on the beauty and fashion segments in India. The two studies reveal the impactful role of Meta platforms, especially Instagram Reels, in brand and product discovery within the beauty and fashion industry. Moreover, the studies also highlight the increasing role of creators and augmented reality (AR) in influencing purchase decisions.

The findings are from a Meta-commissioned online study by consumer insights platform GWI across internet users in India. The two reports shed light on the evolving consumer behavior amongst beauty and fashion shoppers and provide key insights to marketers and brands from the industry.

Meghna Apparao, Director, of e-commerce and retail for Meta in India, shared “The insights reveal the extent to which immersive technologies such as AR, and content creators are disrupting the expanding beauty and fashion industries in India. Both beauty and fashion verticals are growing strongly on Meta platforms and an increasing number of advertisers from these verticals are turning to Instagram Reels for engagement and business growth.”

The beauty report finds that there has been a significant shift in consumer preferences post-pandemic with 68% of beauty buyers now favoring online purchases—a remarkable 15% increase from pre-Covid levels. Notably, 80% of surveyed shoppers discover beauty brands on social media with 92% finding them on Meta platforms, including 47% via Instagram Reels. The study also shows a rising awareness of augmented reality (AR) with 80% of beauty consumers acknowledging its presence. Specifically, 75% claim that virtual try-ons, especially for lipsticks, increase their likelihood of purchasing beauty products online.

The fashion study showed that 76% of consumers discover fashion brands on social media, with a significant 97% discovering through Meta platforms, of which 52% credit it to Instagram Reels. Notably, 39% proceeded to purchase after finding them on Reels. AR is gaining popularity in the fashion industry as well with 80% of the participants being already aware of it. 78% agree that virtual try-ons encourage them to buy online.

The studies also highlight how Indian consumers largely rely on Indian creators for authentic information and reviews, particularly as the interest in content made by influencers has grown dramatically. The study revealed that 2 out of 3 viewers of fashion content and 7 out of 10 viewers of beauty content follow Indian influencers, which significantly influences their purchasing decisions.

Key Insights: