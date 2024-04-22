Auto Sector's digital ad impressions surge 5x from 2019 to 2023: TAM AdEx report

TAM AdEx's recent report summarizes ad volumes in the Auto sector across TV, Print, Digital, and Radio for 2023. Titled '2023 Cross Media Advertising Recap - Auto Sector', the report provides an overview of advertising trends.

As per the report, Television ad volumes in the Auto Sector declined by 18% in the year 2023 over 2019.

October 2023 have observed the highest ad volume share of 11.8% on TV for the Auto Sector.

Cars were the top category on TV from the Auto sector with a 50% share of ad volumes in 2023.