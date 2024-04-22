Report

Auto Sector's digital ad impressions surge 5x from 2019 to 2023: TAM AdEx report

TAM AdEx's recent report -- '2023 Cross Media Advertising Recap - Auto Sector' summarizes ad volumes in the Auto sector across TV, Print, Digital, and Radio for 2023.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
Auto sector ad impressions

TAM AdEx's recent report summarizes ad volumes in the Auto sector across TV, Print, Digital, and Radio for 2023. Titled '2023 Cross Media Advertising Recap - Auto Sector', the report provides an overview of advertising trends.

Television - Ad Volumes 

  • As per the report, Television ad volumes in the Auto Sector declined by 18% in the year 2023 over 2019.

  • October 2023 have observed the highest ad volume share of 11.8% on TV for the Auto Sector.

  • Cars were the top category on TV from the Auto sector with a 50% share of ad volumes in 2023.

  • Among top advertisers, Maruti Suzuki India secured the first position with a 12% share of ad volumes in 2023.

Digital - Ad Impressions

  • On Digital, ad impressions for the Auto Sector increased by almost five times during 2023 over 2019.

  • October 2023 had the highest share of ad impressions of 16.1% on Digital for Auto Sector.

  • The top 10 advertisers from the Sector together added 71% share of ad impressions with Kia Motors Corporation leading the list in the previous year.

  • Programmatic topped with a 76% share of transaction methods for the Auto Sector in 2023.

Print - Ad Space

  • Ad space/publication in Print of the Auto Sector witnessed a de-growth of 20% during 2023 over 2019.

  • In Quarterly Trends, ad space for Quarter four increased by 62% over Quarter one.

  • For Auto Sector advertising in Print, North was the leading territory with a 32% share of ad space in the previous year.

  • Sales Promotion for the Sector accounted for 58% of ad space in the Print medium.

Radio - Ad Volumes 

  • Indexed ad volume on Radio reflected a growth of 51% in 2023 over 2019 for the Auto Sector.

  • Both Quarter three and Quarter four of 2023 observed growth of 9% and 31% compared to Quarter one for the Auto Sector.

  • Gujarat was the top state with a 19% share of ad volumes followed by Maharashtra with an 18% share.

  • Advertising was preferred in Evening and Morning time bands on the Radio.

You can read the full report here.

TAM AdEx's report TAM India Auto Sector Auto Sector ad Cross Media Advertising Recap