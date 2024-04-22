Auto Sector's digital ad impressions surge 5x from 2019 to 2023: TAM AdEx report

TAM AdEx's recent report summarizes ad volumes in the Auto sector across TV, Print, Digital, and Radio for 2023. Titled '2023 Cross Media Advertising Recap - Auto Sector', the report provides an overview of advertising trends.
Television - Ad Volumes
-
As per the report, Television ad volumes in the Auto Sector declined by 18% in the year 2023 over 2019.
-
October 2023 have observed the highest ad volume share of 11.8% on TV for the Auto Sector.
-
Cars were the top category on TV from the Auto sector with a 50% share of ad volumes in 2023.
-
Among top advertisers, Maruti Suzuki India secured the first position with a 12% share of ad volumes in 2023.
Digital - Ad Impressions
-
On Digital, ad impressions for the Auto Sector increased by almost five times during 2023 over 2019.
-
October 2023 had the highest share of ad impressions of 16.1% on Digital for Auto Sector.
-
The top 10 advertisers from the Sector together added 71% share of ad impressions with Kia Motors Corporation leading the list in the previous year.
-
Programmatic topped with a 76% share of transaction methods for the Auto Sector in 2023.
Print - Ad Space
-
Ad space/publication in Print of the Auto Sector witnessed a de-growth of 20% during 2023 over 2019.
-
In Quarterly Trends, ad space for Quarter four increased by 62% over Quarter one.
-
For Auto Sector advertising in Print, North was the leading territory with a 32% share of ad space in the previous year.
-
Sales Promotion for the Sector accounted for 58% of ad space in the Print medium.
Radio - Ad Volumes
-
Indexed ad volume on Radio reflected a growth of 51% in 2023 over 2019 for the Auto Sector.
-
Both Quarter three and Quarter four of 2023 observed growth of 9% and 31% compared to Quarter one for the Auto Sector.
-
Gujarat was the top state with a 19% share of ad volumes followed by Maharashtra with an 18% share.
-
Advertising was preferred in Evening and Morning time bands on the Radio.
You can read the full report here.