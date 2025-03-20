Brands to invest ₹550 crore in influencer marketing during IPL 2025

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to be one of the biggest sporting and entertainment spectacles in the country, brands are increasingly leveraging influencer marketing to connect with highly engaged audiences. According to Qoruz, an Influencer Marketing and Intelligence Platform, brands are expected to invest ₹550 crore in influencer-led campaigns during IPL 2025.

Data from IPL 2024 shows that influencer engagement skyrocketed, with 315K posts from influencers during IPL 2024 alone, speaking about cricket and driving over a massive 3.2 billion engagements, this was in IPL Season 2024 (March, April, and May 2024). With this momentum, IPL 2025 is expected to surpass previous records as more brands integrate influencer partnerships into their marketing strategies.



Out of the projected ₹550 crore investment in influencer marketing for IPL 2025, the top industries expected to drive this spending based on past trends include Entertainment & Streaming Platforms (30%), FMCG (25%), Consumer Electronics (15%), E-commerce & D2C Brands (15%), Automobile Industry (10%), and Others (5%). These projections are based on historical data and current market analyses, reflecting the sectors' strategic emphasis on influencer collaborations during the IPL season to maximize consumer engagement and brand reach.

The Role of Influencers in IPL 2025

With IPL 2025 just days away, brands are gearing up to leverage influencer marketing like never before. This season is expected to see a massive surge in social media engagement, as cricket fans take to digital platforms to discuss match highlights, player performances, and behind-the-scenes moments. Influencers, particularly micro and sports influencers, will play a key role in amplifying these conversations, driving record-breaking engagement for brands.



During IPL 2024, micro-influencers dominated the landscape, accounting for 56.27% of all influencer content. Meanwhile, sports-related content had the highest share of voice at 47.46%, followed by arts & entertainment (23.60%) and meme content (7.27%). This trend is expected to continue in IPL 2025, with brands eager to tap into cricket-driven conversations through strategic influencer partnerships.



Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Co-Founder and CEO of Qoruz, highlighted the immense potential for brands this season: “Let’s be real—IPL is the biggest cultural moment in India, and every brand wants a piece of the action. But here’s the thing: slapping a logo on an ad isn’t enough anymore. The brands that will truly win this season are the ones that seamlessly blend into fan conversations. Whether it's influencers sparking debates, hilarious meme campaigns, or interactive content that gets people talking, the real magic happens when brands become part of the IPL excitement, not just another ad break.”. We’re seeing influencers drive discussions that rival traditional media in scale and impact. The real opportunity for brands this year is to go beyond just visibility, it's about creating shareable, memorable content that becomes part of the IPL conversation. Whether it’s a trending meme, a fan reaction video, or an unexpected influencer collaboration, the brands that take creative risks will win big this season.”*

Types of Brands Investing in Influencer Marketing During IPL

Brands leveraging influencer marketing during IPL can be categorized into two main types:

Brands Officially Associated with IPL Sponsorships – These brands, which include major sponsors and advertisers, integrate influencer marketing into their broader media mix alongside television, digital, and on-ground activations. Non-Sponsoring Brands – Many brands that are not directly associated with IPL still invest heavily in influencer marketing during the season. These brands, spanning industries such as fintech, e-commerce, and lifestyle, tap into the cricket fever through partnerships with sports influencers, meme pages, and content creators.

Aditya Gurwara, Co-Founder and Head of Brand Alliances at Qoruz, elaborated on this distinction: “Every IPL season, I see two kinds of brands—those that come in with massive sponsorship deals and get influencer marketing as part of the package, and those that smartly carve their own space in the cricket frenzy. The truth is, you don’t have to be an official IPL partner to win big during this season. If your brand can tap into the passion of cricket fans, create engaging, relatable content, and collaborate with influencers who truly understand the game, you can achieve incredible visibility. The brands that succeed aren’t just spending more; they’re spending smarter, leveraging the right voices to drive meaningful conversations. However, we also see a surge in non-sponsoring brands investing in influencer collaborations, as the IPL season naturally generates high engagement across social media. Whether officially affiliated or not, brands recognize that influencers offer an authentic way to engage fans during this cricketing extravaganza.”

Top brands and sectors driving influencer collaborations

During IPL 2024, leading brands such as JioCinema, Star Sports India, Dream 11, Puma, Swiggy, Zomato, Cricbuzz and Paytm dominated influencer-driven engagements. JioCinema alone amassed 23.4 million engagements through influencer collaborations.

With IPL 2025 set to kick off, brands are preparing for an influencer marketing battleground unlike any before. This season, digital conversations will move at lightning speed, with influencers at the heart of viral trends, match-day narratives, and fan-driven content. From strategic brand collaborations to moment marketing, brands that embed themselves into these conversations will gain more than just visibility, they'll earn consumer loyalty. The fusion of sports and social media has never been stronger, making IPL 2025 the ultimate proving ground for brands looking to create an impact beyond traditional advertising.