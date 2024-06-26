Britannia Little Hearts unveils a new look with latest campaign

Britannia Industries has unveiled the refreshed look of Little Hearts, now featuring vibrant, modern packaging, designed to tap into today's new-age consumers through its TVC campaign - Every Bite, Full of Heart.

The Little Hearts film, conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, captures a sequence starting with a couple, sitting on a sofa. The guy offers a packet of Little Hearts to the girl, and she savours one, triggering a whimsical series of events: a puppy appears, and as they indulge in more Little Hearts, they are surrounded by playful puppies, symbolising the warmth, joy, and affectionate playfulness in each bite of Little Hearts.

"Reviving Little Hearts with a modern touch has been an exciting journey for us," stated Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries. We have dedicated ourselves to crafting a fresh appearance that not only resonates with today's consumers but also stays true to the essence of the brand. With our efforts in redesigning the packaging and elevating the brand experience, we're not just paying homage to the joy, nostalgia, and irresistible taste that has charmed generations with Little Hearts, but we're also revitalizing it for a whole new era of snack enthusiasts. Our dedication to this iconic snack reflects our commitment to continuously innovate and delight our customers, ensuring that Little Hearts remains a beloved favorite for years to come.

Arpan Bhattacharyya, Executive Director, Head of Creative - Copy, Lowe Lintas South, said, “Little Hearts is an iconic brand. There’s nothing quite like these little heart-shaped biscuits. And we felt that the advertising for it should be the same. We wanted to symbolise the feeling that you get when you pop a Little Heart into your mouth. Cute, cuddly, adorable puppies seemed to be the right answer!”

The new design is said to encapsulate the spirit of fun, surprise, and shared moments.