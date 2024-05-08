Chennai Super Kings tops IPL fan loyalty charts: Report

Crisp, a marketing analytics firm, in collaboration with Kadence, a global market research agency, has conducted a comprehensive study focusing on brand recognition during the Indian Premier League (IPL). The study, aimed at understanding the dynamics of fan followings and brand perceptions across IPL teams, has unveiled intriguing insights into the preferences and behaviours of cricket enthusiasts. While fan loyalty transcends mere performance, fans are not immune to team performance fluctuations.

The IPL teams are remarkably different in terms of the size of their fan following. While 50% of the audience does not have a favourite team, just 4 teams between them account for the favourites of as many as 86% of the rest. They are as follows: Chennai SuperKings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Among these, CSK emerges as the undisputed leader, commanding the hearts of a massive 32%, almost 1/3rd of those who have a favourite team! This statistic highlights their unwavering loyalty and positions them as the IPL's most beloved franchise.

CSK's dominance extends beyond geographical boundaries. While CSK undoubtedly boasts a staggering 86% following in Chennai, the most for any team in their home territory, their fan base transcends regional loyalty. CSK even commands a larger following than the home teams in Delhi and Lucknow, highlighting the team's powerful national appeal.

CSK's loyal following isn't solely driven by victories. This team, with the most IPL titles under its belt, is fiercely followed by RCB, a team yet to lift the coveted trophy. Moreover, the data from eDART for Week 1 versus Week 5 highlights how fans respond to their team's performance over time. While CSK fans hold their team to a high standard, penalizing a modest win record, RCB fans exhibit more leniency, despite the team's lower standings. This data underscores the deep emotional connection fans have with their chosen team, illustrating that factors beyond on-field success influence fan allegiance. Even last year's champion, Gujarat Titans (GT), lags in terms of fan base compared to MI and CSK, despite playing in their home territory!

However, the current method of valuing IPL teams seems to overlook a crucial factor: fan loyalty. For instance, CSK, with a fan base dwarfing even last year's champion Gujarat Titans (GT) by a factor of 30, is valued only 25% higher. This suggests a potential disconnect, with brands perhaps missing out on the immense potential of a passionate and dedicated fanbase.