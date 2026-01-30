91% CMOs boost investment in sports, gaming, and entertainment IP: Report

Dentsu has released its CMO Navigator - Media Edition 2026, a global study examining how Chief Marketing Officers are adapting to changes in technology, media and consumer behaviour.

The report, based on a survey of 1,950 CMOs across 14 countries, found that 90% reported revenue growth over the past 12 months, up from 87% a year earlier. Despite concerns about the broader economy among consumers, most CMOs said business performance has remained strong, supporting continued investment in marketing.

Dentsu identified a group it calls ‘Perceptive CMOs,’ representing 17% of respondents, whose views most closely align with consumer expectations. According to the report, this group is more likely to work in companies with double-digit growth and to invest earlier in artificial intelligence and emerging media ecosystems.

The study found that AI has become central to the CMO role. Nine in ten CMOs said emerging AI capabilities are reshaping their marketing strategies, and overseeing AI-driven transformation is now considered as important as customer satisfaction and customer-base growth.

Media was identified as a key driver of growth, with global advertising spend projected to exceed $1 trillion in 2026. CMOs said media is increasingly algorithmic and shoppable, but many cited concerns about transparency and visibility from closed technology platforms.

Entertainment partnerships are also increasing. The report said 91% of CMOs are raising investment in sports, gaming and entertainment intellectual property, with Mexico, the UK and India each reporting that 40% or more CMOs are significantly increasing such spending. More than 85% said they are increasing investment in anime-related IP, and fewer than one in ten CMOs said they are not pursuing gaming-related strategies.

Commenting on the report findings, Will Swayne, Global Practice President, Media, dentsu, said, “CMOs are operating in the most dynamic marketing environment we’ve ever seen, and this year’s Navigator shows a profession leaning into change rather than resisting. Whether it’s AI, new forms of entertainment, or emerging media behaviors, the most successful CMOs are those who translate complexity into meaningful, culturally connected brand experiences. Media has officially moved from being a channel to being a true engine of growth.”

Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative & Media Brands, South Asia, dentsu, added, “We are operating in an era of rapid change, where algorithms and evolving media behaviours are reshaping how growth decisions are made. As media becomes more algorithmic and shoppable, the CMO’s role is shifting from execution to intelligence, shaping how brands earn attention, build trust and drive growth. The leaders pulling ahead are those who stay closest to consumer expectations and apply AI with intent to translate complexity into culturally connected experiences and measurable outcomes. The Navigator helps CMOs focus on where to invest and how to turn intelligence into action, making it essential for marketers across markets.”

The report said the findings point to a broader shift in marketing leadership, with CMOs increasingly expected to balance creativity, data and technology while responding quickly to changing consumer behaviour and media environments.