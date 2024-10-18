Consumer durables digital ad impressions up 30% in H1 2024: Report

The TAM AdEx Half Yearly Advertising Report (Jan-Jun 2024) offers an in-depth overview of advertising trends in India's consumer durables and home appliances sector across television, print, radio, and digital platforms. The report underscores robust growth in ad volumes, particularly on television and digital media, signalling a strong push by advertisers to capture consumer attention in a competitive market. Television ad volumes for the sector surged by 2.9 times compared to 2022, while digital ad impressions grew by 30% over the same period.

Leading brands such as Godrej & Boyce Mfg Company and Samsung India Electronics dominated the ad space, leveraging prime-time TV slots and programmatic digital transactions to boost their visibility. Print advertising, however, saw a notable decline, with ad space shrinking by 9% in the first half of 2024. Despite this, promotional campaigns remained a key focus, with 81% of print ads centred on offers and discounts.

The report highlights the pivotal role of television and digital platforms in driving growth, while also noting regional preferences, with the South Zone leading print advertising efforts. Overall, the findings reflect the sector’s strategic shift towards digital and TV mediums, adapting to evolving consumer media habits in 2024.

Here are detailed summary points from the TAM AdEx Half Yearly Advertising Report for the Consumer Durables/Home Appliances Sector covering January to June 2024, based on data from television, print, radio, and digital media:

Television

Ad volumes for the Consumer Durables/Home Appliances category on TV saw a significant growth of 2.9 times compared to JanJun 2022, and an increase of 11% compared to JanJun 2023.

The top two TV advertisers, Godrej & Boyce Mfg Company and Versuni India Home Solutions, accounted for 61% of the total ad volumes, with Godrej leading at 33%.

News and General Entertainment Channels (GEC) contributed 65% of ad volumes, with News Bulletins being the most popular programme genre.

Prime Time was the most favoured time band for ads, constituting 39% of the share, followed by afternoon slots.

Print

The category saw a continuous decline in print ad space, with 9% less space in JanJun 2024 compared to JanJun 2022, and a further decline of 6% compared to JanJun 2023.

TTK Prestige India maintained its lead with a 41% share of ad space, followed by Stovekraft at 21%. Together, these two brands contributed 62% of the total ad space.

The South Zone led the regional advertising in print, accounting for 33% of the total ad space, closely followed by the North Zone.

Radio

The category witnessed a 6% rise in ad volumes on radio in Jan-Jun 2024, following a growth of 2.3 times over Jan-Jun 2022.

However, there was a 52% decline compared to the previous year, Jan-Jun 2023.

Samsung India Electronics dominated the radio segment, contributing 28% of the total ad volumes.

Afternoon and evening were the most preferred time slots, covering 69% of total ad volumes.

Digital

Ad impressions increased by 30% in Jan-Jun 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Samsung India Electronics led digital advertising as well, with a 25% share of category ad impressions.

Programmatic advertising was the dominant transaction method, accounting for 81% of the total impressions.

Promotional Campaigns

81% of the print ad space for consumer durables/home appliances was allocated to promotional offers, with multiple promotions accounting for 91% of this space.

TTK Prestige India was the top advertiser for sales promotions, commanding a 51% share of promotional ad space.

These statistics highlight the evolving media consumption patterns and strategic advertising investments by consumer durable brands in India. Television and digital platforms showed substantial growth, while print advertising witnessed a steady decline.

Access the full report here: