64% cricket viewers find brands advertising on LTV more trustworthy: Report

According to a study, 64% of LinearTV cricket viewers strongly agree that brands advertising on LTV are more trustworthy. The ‘LTV Cricket Audience Insights’ report by Jiostar, conducted in partnership with Kantar, describes it as a ‘halo effect’ associated with the medium. The research also suggests that LTV advertising drives both online and offline consumer engagement.

The study examined the affluence signals and consumer behaviour of LTV cricket viewers ahead of major tournaments.

The study characterises LTV cricket viewers as a high-spending demographic. Nearly 65% of respondents own televisions larger than 50 inches.

About 65% spend over Rs 30,000 per month on credit cards, while 55% own vehicles priced above Rs 12 lakh. In addition, 72% spend more than Rs 3,000 monthly on e-commerce platforms.

Commenting on the findings, Anup Govindan, Head - Sales, Sports, JioStar, said, “The insights reinforce that Linear TV remains an influential and trusted medium for brands to connect with high-value audiences. The findings demonstrate that cricket on TV is more than a sporting event, one that drives significant consumer action and brand credibility. As we head into a year of cricket with the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and the TATA IPL 2026 followed by the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, this data provides advertisers with the confidence to leverage the unmatched reach and impact of Linear TV.”

Soumya Mohanty, MD, and Chief Client & Solutions Officer, Kantar South Asia, added, “Our study proves that the LTV cricket audience is a powerhouse of consumption. For brands looking to move the needle during major tournaments, the combination of high spending capacity and the inherent trust in the LTV environment creates a unique window for high-impact engagement.”