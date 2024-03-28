Dell, Honda & Amazon are India's most trusted brands: TRA report

TRA's Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2024 which lists India’s 1000 Most Trusted Brands every year, unveiled DELL Laptops in the top spot retaining the title of India’s Most Trusted Brand for the fifth consecutive year. This year’s study, gathering insights from 2,500+ consumer influencers across 16 cities, highlights Honda Two Wheelers made a leap to second rank from rank 30. There were 33 super categories and 323 categories listed in the report.

Amazon ranked third in BTR 2024, upping 3 places. Titan Watches ranked fourth, with a slight drop of one place. Sony (Televisions), had a rise of 16 ranks, at fifth position.

Xiaomi is sixth-ranked and leading in the Mobile Phones category though has slipped 4 places from last year. Bata (Footwear - Retail), placed seventh, down 2 places, and Nike (Footwear - Sports), climbed 14 places to eighth rank.

LIC (Life Insurance - PSU), ranked ninth, and Samsung (Televisions), at the tenth position, have seen drops of 2 and rise by 7 places respectively.

N. Chandramouli, CEO, of TRA Research said, “In 2024, 316 brands improved their Brand Trust rankings, while 358 brands saw their rankings decline compared to the previous report. The FMCG Super-Category led with 167 brands, followed by Food & Beverage with 151, Consumer Electronics with 81, and Automobile with 76 brands each. The brands that have risen in the rankings have done so by embracing transparent, authentic communication strategies to enhance consumer engagement and trust. They've understood that trust is not static but dynamically influenced by every interaction and touchpoint a consumer has with the brand. Trust is built and maintained through consistent, positive, and genuine communication efforts. As technology evolves, so too must our approaches to fostering and sustaining trust, ensuring that all physical and digital touchpoints are integrated with the timeless principles of trust that drive consumer confidence and brand loyalty.”

There are 323 Categories from 33 Super-Categories listed in the report. Some other Category leaders include Aachi (Spices), AO Smith (Water Heaters), Allen Solly (Formalwear), ACC Cement (Cement), Amex (Credit Cards), AMD (Semiconductors), Aviva (Life Insurance – Private), Blue Dart (Express Services – Domestic), boAt (Smart Wearables), Canon (Cameras), CEAT (Tyres), Chai Point (QSR – Tea), Citibank (Bank – Foreign), Dr. Agarwals (Eye Hospitals), Ducati (Two Wheeler – Luxury), Giny & Jony (Kidswear), Gowardhan (Paneer), HDFC (Home Finance), Jeep (SUV - Manufacturer), LG(Microwaves & Refrigerators), Mahindra Scorpio (SUV – Brand), Medimix (Soaps – Ayurvedic), Muthoot Finance (Financial Services), Nataraj (Pencils), Nivea (Skincare), Patanjali Dant Kanti (Toothpaste - Ayurvedic), PhonePe (Digital Payments), Raymond Made to Measure (Tailored Menswear), Singer (Sewing Machines), StayFree (Personal Hygiene Products), Trek (Bicycles - Sports), TTK Prestige(Pressure Cookers), Vestige (Direct Selling), Voltas (Air Conditioners), and Wagh Bakri (Tea).

You can find the list of the All-India Listings here:



