Digital campaigns witness 72% voter engagement during elections: iCubesWire Report

A survey by iCubesWire, an ad technology platform, reveals the impact of digital media on voter engagement and decision-making in the lead-up to the General Elections. With 72% of voters engaging with digital campaigns, the survey underscores the pivotal role of digital platforms in modern electoral processes.

The survey, involving 1,000 participants, highlights the power of digital media in shaping political opinions and behaviours. 89% of respondents expressed their intention to vote, indicating a highly motivated electorate. Digital platforms emerged as the primary source of election-related information for 43% of participants, with social media leading the way in influencing voter perceptions and engagement.

"These findings illustrate a clear shift in the electoral landscape, with digital media playing a central role in engaging and informing voters," said Sahil Chopra, CEO and Founder of iCubesWire. "Our survey highlights the critical importance of digital strategies in reaching and influencing the electorate, marking a new era in political campaigning."

Survey Insights Summary:

Voter Turnout Intentions: 89% of respondents indicated their plans to vote in the upcoming General Elections, demonstrating a high level of electoral engagement among the populace.

Research on Candidates: Over half of the electorate, with 52% stating they are 'very likely' to research candidates' positions and backgrounds before voting, showcases a proactive approach to making informed voting decisions.

Primary Information Platforms: Social media is the predominant source for gathering information about election candidates for 43% of survey participants, emphasizing the central role of platforms like Facebook and Twitter in political communication.

Influence of Digital Ads: 41% of respondents consider digital advertisements 'very influential' in shaping their opinions about candidates, highlighting the significant impact of digital marketing strategies on voter perceptions.

Engagement with Digital Campaigns: A substantial majority, 72%, have engaged with a candidate's digital marketing campaign (e.g., liked, shared, and commented on posts), indicating active participation and interest in digital political content.

Impact of Digital Marketing on Elections: A notable 42% 'strongly agree' that digital marketing strategies have a significant impact on election outcomes, reflecting the perceived effectiveness of digital campaigns in influencing electoral results.

Digital Engagement and Voter Preference: 75% of participants would be more likely to vote for a candidate who actively engages with constituents through digital platforms, underscoring the importance of digital presence and interaction in contemporary political campaigns.

Credibility of Political Information: Nearly half of the respondents, 48%, find political information shared on social media more credible or equally credible as compared to traditional news sources, indicating a shift in perceptions of information credibility in the digital age.