Ecom-Gaming dominates ad volumes in IPL 17 with 14% share: TAM Report

TAM India has released its latest report on commercial advertising during IPL 2024. It details statistics from the first 48 matches of IPL 2024. According to it, during IPL 17 (2024), the count of categories and advertisers increased by 40% and 33% compared to IPL 16 (2023). The top five categories present in IPL 17 together covered 35% share of ad volumes with Ecom-Gaming leading the list. Also, throughout all the 48 matches of IPL 17, Ecom-Gaming dominated the category list.

The report further states that Ecom-Gaming and Pan Masala were the common categories between IPL 17 and IPL 16. Among the top five Categories in IPL 17, two were from the Food & Beverages Sector. Together, the top advertisers added a 35% share of ad volumes in IPL 17.

Furthermore, Sporta Technologies and Vishnu Packaging were the common advertisers present in top 5 advertisers between IPL 17 & IPL 16. In the 48 matches of IPL 17, there were 32 new categories and 101 new brands present compared to the same no. of matches in IPL 16. Parle Food Products and Fogg secured first and second positions among the top 5 new brands present in IPL 17.