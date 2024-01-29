Elevating humanity and connection are key brand opportunities for 2024: Report

VML has released its ‘The Future 100: 2024’ report which lays out 100 trends set to shape consumer spending over the next year.

For the very first time, the report mentions “Brand India”, as the country emerges as a new global powerhouse.

The report finds that consumers are in their Slow Living era, known as ‘The Great Deceleration’, slowing down their lifestyles and opting for a mindful approach to the year ahead. As humanity undergoes a paradigm shift with identity at its heart, advances in technology are ushering in a new reality and prompting people to question what it means to be human.

Globally, in this new paradigm of human connection, the most successful and fastest-growing brands are connected brands, as people seek emotional engagement with the brands they buy from. Data collected for ‘The Future 100: 2024’ reveals 79% of people believe ‘the role of a brand has changed over the past five years’, with the top three roles of brands to ‘make the world a better place’ (40%); ‘improve people’s health and wellbeing’ (38%); and ‘create a more positive and helpful future’ (32%).

Babita Baruah, CEO – VML India said, “While economic growth is an important marker of progress, the combination of talent, technology, and grassroots innovation is what is creating something much larger for India; a positive Zeitgeist that is making this more than a 'Moment' and converting this into a tectonic 'Movement'.

One that sees brands and businesses looking to reinvent the experiences and solutions that they deliver to an increasingly discerning, demanding but also rewarding generation of consumers. At its core is integration – blending intelligent content, personalized experiences, data, technology, commerce, and India’s famous emotive storytelling – to create richer and more rewarding experiences for consumers, brands, and businesses.”

Emma Chiu and Marie Stafford, Co-Authors and Global Intelligence Directors at VML said: “As 2024 unfolds, an intentional slowdown shifts the pace for people and businesses after years of rapid acceleration. Community and connection at scale are essential to 2024, with 67% of people agreeing that community is more important than one individual and 76% believing that technology helps bring people together. With most consumers looking for surprise, mystery, awe, and wonder in their lives, new experiences that engage a wide spectrum of emotions are in demand. A profound and enriching year awaits!”

Naomi Troni, Global Chief Marketing Officer at VML commented: “The Future 100 is one of our most anticipated reports, and this year is no exception. With humans craving ‘passion and togetherness’ – particularly as we see AI becoming more and more mainstream – the time is right for brands to tap into this shift and use technology to connect with humans on a deeper level as they opt for a more mindful approach for the year ahead.”

Download the report here.