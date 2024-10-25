FMCG ad landscape sees 7% rise in digital impressions: Report

In the first half of 2024, the FMCG advertising landscape witnessed a dynamic shift across traditional and digital media, revealing distinct patterns in consumer engagement and brand strategies. Television ad volumes in the FMCG sector declined by 6% compared to the same period in 2023, while print advertising followed a similar trend with a 6% reduction in ad space. Radio, however, maintained steady growth with a 1% increase, and digital media saw a significant surge as ad impressions rose by 7%, reflecting the sector’s increasing pivot towards online platforms. Categories such as toilet soaps and pan masala continued to lead on TV and radio, respectively, while hearing aids claimed the top spot on digital platforms. Major players like Hindustan Unilever on TV and L'Oreal India on digital held dominant shares, with programmatic buying accounting for a remarkable 84% of digital transactions. These findings underscore evolving media preferences and an accelerating focus on digital-driven advertising strategies in FMCG.

Television Advertising Trends

In the first half of 2024, television advertising for the FMCG sector experienced a notable decline, with ad volumes dropping by 6% compared to the same period in 2023. The most prominent categories on television included toilet soaps, which held the leading share at 10%, followed by toilet and floor cleaners at 6%. Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser emerged as the top advertisers in this medium, each commanding an 18% share of total ad volumes. Collectively, the top 10 advertisers accounted for a substantial 61% share of all FMCG ad placements on television. Additionally, prime time emerged as the preferred slot for FMCG ads, attracting 31% of the total ad volume between 6:00 pm and 10:59 pm, followed by afternoon and morning time slots. These trends highlight the competitive positioning within prime advertising hours on television.

Print Media Insights

Print media also saw a decline, with FMCG ad space reduced by 6% in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023. The category that dominated print was digestives, which maintained the top position with a 6% share of the total print ad space. Regionally, the North Zone emerged as the leading area for FMCG advertising in print, capturing 38% of the total ad space. Within this zone, Delhi and Mumbai were standout cities, driving significant ad placements. Despite the overall reduction in ad space, the print medium remained a key channel for reaching regional audiences, underscoring its importance for FMCG brands focused on geographically targeted campaigns.

Radio Advertising Highlights

Radio advertising in the FMCG sector grew slightly, with ad volumes increasing by 1% in H1 2024 over the previous year. Leading categories on radio included pan masala, spices, and digestives, each claiming a 7% share of the total radio ad volumes. Regional distribution indicated that Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh were the top states for FMCG radio advertising, contributing 24% and 21% of ad volumes, respectively. Time slots on radio also showed distinct trends, with FMCG ads concentrated heavily in the evening and morning hours, suggesting that brands were targeting listeners during prime commuting and morning routines. This marginal growth and the time slot preference reveal that radio remains a valuable medium for reaching audiences at key moments during the day.

Digital Advertising Dynamics

Digital advertising in the FMCG sector showed a strong upward trajectory, with ad impressions rising by 7% in the first half of 2024 compared to H1 2023. The hearing aids category led digital ad impressions with an 8% share, followed closely by vitamins and tonics at 7%. L’Oreal India emerged as the top advertiser on digital platforms, holding a 9% share of the total impressions. In terms of transaction methods, programmatic buying overwhelmingly dominated, accounting for 84% of all digital FMCG ad placements. The high reliance on programmatic transactions indicates a shift towards data-driven strategies, allowing brands to optimise reach and engage targeted digital audiences more effectively. This growth highlights digital as a vital medium for FMCG brands, especially in reaching consumers through personalised and automated ad placements.

The full report can be accessed here