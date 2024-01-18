Programmatic was the top transaction method for digital FMCG advertising during Jul-Sept ’23: TAM report

TAM India has released its quarterly advertising report for the FMCG sector. The report covers television, print, radio, and digital media during Jul-Sept ‘23. According to the report, ad volumes on television for the FMCG sector witnessed growth in Apr-Jun ’23 and Jul-Sept ’23 by 4% and 3% over Jan-Mar ’23. Also, Jul-Sept ‘23 observed growth of 2% in ad volumes over Jul-Sept ’22 for the FMCG Sector.

As per the report, in Jul-Sept ’23, FMCG ad volumes on television witnessed a growth of 3% over Jan-Mar ’23 while the toilet soaps category retained its first position with a 10% share of ad volumes in Jul-Sept ’23 over Apr-Jun ’23. On radio, FMCG ad volumes increased by 19% in Jul-Sept ’23 over Jan-Mar ’23. Further, Gujarat was the leading state for FMCG advertising on radio with a 24% share of ad volumes in Jul-Sept ’23.

The report further highlights that the top 10 advertisers on digital accounted for a 48% share of ad impressions in Jul-Sept ’23. It adds that the GEC channel genre was majorly preferred on television by FMCG sector advertisers in Jul-Sept ’23 with a 37% share of ad volumes. The top two channel genres i.e. GEC and Movies together accounted for 63% of the ad volumes’ share for the FMCG sector during Jul-Sept ’23.

On print, SBS Biotech was the leading advertiser during Q’1, Q’2, and Q’3 of the year 2023. It had a 14% share of ad space during Jul-Sept ’23. The top 10 advertisers together added 41% share of ad space in Jul-Sept ’23.

