FMCG brands saw up to 5.7% sales uplift from IPL 2025 advertising on OTT: Report

A study by JioStar has found that FMCG brands advertising during the TATA IPL 2025 recorded higher sales across multiple categories.

According to the findings, FMCG brands that advertised on the OTT platform during the tournament saw an average sales value increase of 5.7%. Brands that ran campaigns across both television and digital platforms recorded a higher average uplift of 6.3%, compared with 5.3% for brands using a single screen.

The study also found a link between advertising spend and sales impact. Brands that spent more than Rs 10 crore recorded an average uplift of 8.4%, compared with 4.9% for those with lower budgets. Campaign format also mattered, with brands combining video and display formats seeing a 7.2% uplift, versus 5.5% for video-only campaigns.

The study analysed offline sales data from more than 4,400 retail stores nationwide, covering over 40 brands across 15 FMCG categories. It was conducted by U.S.-based firm Aintu Inc.

Commenting on the findings, Anup Govindan, Head - Sports Sales, JioStar, said, “While sports have always been known for their ability to capture audiences at scale, their role today goes far beyond reach and awareness. The focus has shifted to driving impact and delivering measurable outcomes. This study clearly demonstrates how brands that partnered with JioStar during the TATA IPL 2025 not only connected with millions of viewers but also translated that engagement into real, quantifiable sales uplift.”

Mayank Shah, Vice President, Parle Products, said, “IPL 2025 once again demonstrated how powerfully sport can shape consumer emotion and behaviour. For Parle, it created the right moment to engage fans who were fully tuned in, sharing, reacting, and naturally reaching for their favourite snacks. The season strengthened traction across our key brands from wafers to Marie and turned that cultural excitement into meaningful movement in brand preference and sales. It reaffirmed the impact of meeting consumers exactly when their enthusiasm is at its peak.”

Reacting to the study findings, one of the FMCG advertisers, Saurabh Gupta - Managing Director - Hamilton Sciences, said, "At Denver, we have always believed in the power of sports advertising to connect with consumers in moments of passion and excitement. That's why we chose to partner with JioHotstar during IPL - the biggest sport-entertainment event, on the biggest media platform in the country. The results speak for themselves, reaffirming our belief in the impact of sports-led advertising. We're talking about real impact here: advertising that sticks with people, builds genuine connection, and ultimately shifts behaviour. Nothing gets bigger than this. We're thrilled with the outcomes and are already looking forward to taking this partnership to the next level in 2026.”

The study adds to growing industry analysis examining how large sporting events translate advertising exposure into sales outcomes, as marketers place greater emphasis on measurement and return on investment.