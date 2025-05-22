Food & Beverage ads lead IPL 2025 with 36% share on mobile, 26% on TV: Report

As the TATA IPL 2025 reaches the season finale, a new report from AdTech firm mFilterIt offers a detailed look into brand advertising behaviour during the tournament's first 50 matches. The report highlights category-wise dominance, preferred ad formats, and platform-specific creative strategies shaping this year’s advertising landscape.

Food & Beverages and Services emerged as the most prominent sectors, claiming the lion’s share of advertising across both TV and mobile platforms. On television, Food & Beverages accounted for 26% of all ads, while Services followed closely with 25%. On mobile, their presence was even more pronounced, Food & Beverages led with 36%, with Services trailing at 28%.

This year’s IPL continues to attract major advertising investment, reflecting its dual-screen engagement appeal. mFilterIt’s analysis suggests brands are deploying increasingly data-led strategies, tailoring content based on platform behaviour. On mobile, impulse-driven categories, like Food & Beverages and Services, benefit from real-time engagement and faster conversion cycles. In contrast, television leaned more towards sectors such as Durables (13%), Banking & Finance (9%), and Automobiles (6%), where long-term storytelling and repeated exposure drive impact.

Among the leading brands, Campa and My11Circle stood out as the top spenders, each commanding an 8% share of mobile advertising. Other significant advertisers included Rajshree, Zupee, iQOO, Google, and Coca-Cola, each contributing between 3–6% of the total ads.

Format preferences also showed a clear divergence between platforms. On TV, Box Banners dominated with a 69% share, while L Banners and Aston Banners accounted for 12% and 18% respectively. Mobile formats revealed a more balanced split, with Box Banners at 52% and Aston Banners at 48%, indicative of mobile-first designs aimed at improving visual impact and native integration.

In mobile Box Banners, Parle led with a 13% share, while DOLLAR took the top spot in Aston Banners with 11%. On TV, Campa (5%), My11Circle (4%), and Rapido (4%) led the Box Banner category, with My11Circle also leading Aston Banners (15%), followed by PhonePe (11%) and MRF (10%). Vivo and iQOO each claimed 10% in the L Banner format, marking a strong presence by tech brands in the linear ad space.

Commenting on the findings, Dhiraj Gupta, CTO and Co-Founder of mFilterIt, said:

“IPL has become a critical media moment for brands, not just because of its scale, but due to the unique dual-screen behavior it drives. Audiences are engaging across TV and mobile simultaneously, and this demands a more data-driven, format-aware advertising strategy. Brands can no longer rely on visibility alone, they must focus on whether their creatives are served fully, in the right format, and at the right moment. Real impact comes from understanding how, where, and when your ad truly lands.”

Despite the robust activity, several sectors, such as Education, Real Estate, Household Products, and Personal Accessories, remained underrepresented. These gaps signal untapped opportunities in a tournament that consistently delivers high regional and youth engagement.

The report concludes that while brands are becoming savvier with platform-specific advertising, challenges around format effectiveness, creative delivery, and media waste still persist. mFilterIt advises advertisers to adopt a performance-focused approach, using accurate ad serving and tailored strategies to convert IPL’s unmatched reach into measurable returns.